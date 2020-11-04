1/1
Natalie (Jackson) Hollowell
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Natalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
December 25, 1930 – October 30, 2020

Littleton

Natalie (Jackson) Hollowell, 89, formally of Littleton passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 at Sunset Towers of Leominster. She was born in Cambridge on December 25, 1930, daughter of the late Richard and Josephine (Barker) Jackson and was the wife of the late Frederick E. Hollowell. She was raised and educated in Concord and was a graduate of Concord High School, Class of 1949. Natalie was also a graduate of Burroughs Bookkeeping School in Boston and Hesser College in New Hampshire, where she studied accounting and business management.

Mrs. Hollowell made her home in Long Island for many years and Massachusetts for the past 35 years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Magdeline Chapter #28 of Maynard. She enjoyed painting with oils, sewing, traveling, playing golf and donating crocheted items locally and globally. Mrs. Hollowell was also active as a volunteer with the Council of Aging.

Mrs. Hollowell is predeceased by a son Lee R. White of Salem. A stepson Bishop Barry C. Hollowell of British Columbia, Canada, and a brother Booth D. Jackson of Littleton. She is survived by a daughter, Sue Henrickson and her wife Sharon, four grandchildren, Alexandria Marshall and her fiancé Nicholas DiPace, Ryan Marshall and his wife Krista, Jacob Marshall and his fiancé Jennifer Maglione, and Molly White. Mrs Hollowell had four great grandchildren Jordan Marshall, Natalie and Lillian Marshall and James Marshall. She is also survived by her loving niece and nephews and their spouses and children, as well as her dear friend Pam Pane.

Natalie was a supporter of the Wounded Warriors Project, and the American Cancer Society.

A private memorial service will be held on Thursday November 5, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Badger Funeral Home, Littleton. Friends of Natalie are welcome to attend the service remotely by using the link: https://iframe.dacast.com/b/156599/c/541147

Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com



View the online memorial for Natalie (Jackson) Hollowell

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC.
NOV
5
Service
11:00 AM
Badger Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC.
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 3, 2020
I quickly learned how special a woman Natalie was. She,along with Sue & Sharon made my mother and I feel like part of the family. She was quick witted and never missed an opportunity to show it off. Now is your time breathe easy beautiful.
Bridgett Baer
Family Friend
November 3, 2020
I will miss our phone conversations but have fond memories of all our travels. Jo and Gerry Gaebel
Georgina Gaebel
November 3, 2020
Such a sweet, wonderful lady. It was always a joy to be around her.
Lawrence Chewning
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved