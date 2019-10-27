|
Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother
Fitchburg
Neidy L. (Cintron) Ramos, 78, of Fitchburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 23, 2019 in Sterling Village, surrounded by her loving family.
Neidy was born in Salinas, Puerto Rico on November 3, 1940, a daughter of the late Enrique and Luz M. (Silvagnoli) Acosta. Neidy moved to New York when she was 18 years old and eventually to Fitchburg where she remained for most of her life. She attended St. Francis Of Assisi Church where she loved to sing, worship and attend the evening bingo sessions. Neidy also loved the yearly deep sea fishing trips with her family.
Neidy will be greatly missed by ten children, Virginia Ramos of Fitchburg, Julio E. Ramos of Kingston, MA, Julio C. Ramos of Fitchburg, Julio Ramos, Jr. of Fitchburg, Neidy Solis of Fitchburg, Valerie Ramos of Fitchburg, Marysol Ramos of Fitchburg, Matias Gonzalez of Leominster, Francisco Gonzalez, Jr. of Fitchburg and Marcello Gonzalez of Fitchburg; two brothers, Enrique Cintron of Fitchburg and Walter Cintron of Georgia; one sister, Nancy Correa of Leominster; 37 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Neidy was predeceased by one son, Michael A. Ramos and two sisters, Florence Ramos and Virgie Cintron.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from the Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water St., Fitchburg with a Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 63 Sheridan St. Fitchburg. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Fitchburg.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. in the funeral home.
