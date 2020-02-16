|
Nellie (Pilawich) Doiron, 97, of Leominster, died February 8, 2020, in Wachusett Manor Nursing Home, Gardner, MA. She was born August 9, 1922, in Fitchburg, MA daughter of the late Mike and Marcella (Tarnauskiute) Pilawich.
Nellie is survived by three sons; Alan Doiron and his wife Dolores of Jefferson, MA, Thomas Doiron and his wife Susan of Fitchburg, MA and William Doiron of Port Charlotte, FL, two daughters; Linda M. Furbush and her husband Albert of Greenville, NC, and Denise M. Breau and her husband David of Gardner, MA, along with several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Medard J. Doiron and a daughter-in-law, Judith Doiron.
Funeral services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc. 109 West St., Leominster is directing arrangements.
