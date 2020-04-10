|
|
lifelong resident of Leominster; 88
LEOMINSTER
Nicholas Albert D'Onfro, 88, of Leominster, passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, with his wife and daughter by his side. He is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Janice A. (Iles) D'Onfro; daughter, Kathy Hamel and her husband, Thomas, of Leominster; 2 daughters-in-law, Joanne C. D'Onfro of Leominster and Beth D'Onfro of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; and 8 grandchildren, Erin Korgie, Nicholas "Cole" D'Onfro, Lauren D'Onfro, Katherine D'Onfro, Jillian D'Onfro, Madeline D'Onfro, Kaylyn Hamel and Brendan Hamel. Nick was the proud great-grandfather of Maeve, Serena, and Isla Korgie and Chandler, Mackenzie, and Caden D'Onfro. He was predeceased by his 2 sons, Paul J. D'Onfro and Stephen M. D'Onfro; brothers, Ralph D'Onfro, Donald D'Onfro, Emanuel D'Onfro and Virgil D'Onfro; and 2 sisters, Gloria Woodward and Antoinette Allard Williamson.
Nick was a lifelong resident of Leominster, where he was born on January 20, 1932 to Daniel and Dorothy (Lamb) D'Onfro. He graduated from Leominster High School in 1950, earned an associate degree from Worcester Junior College, and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Unitarian Universalist First Church in Leominster and was a life member of the Leominster/Fitchburg Lodge of Elks.
Family was the cornerstone of his life: He worked his entire professional career alongside his father and brothers in the family-owned construction business, Daniel D'Onfro & Sons, Inc, and was always a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He cherished family time above all else and would go to any length to support his loved ones.
Since Nick took Jan on their first date, they were a consummate couple and an inseparable pair. They loved socializing together with their many friends, golfing, playing cards, and traveling, including their annual winter trips to Marco Island, Florida.
Nick also enjoyed listening to Frank Sinatra, watching the Red Sox with his wife and spending time in his garden, where he grew flowers and vegetables that he shared with family and friends. He was a knowledgeable handyman and would lend his talent for fixing things, often while sharing heartfelt or hilarious conversations.
Nick was an intelligent and fun-loving man who could easily light up a room and make people laugh. He was a master storyteller, with his quick wit, twinkling blue eyes, and warm presence adding spark to every tale. He was a great teacher, too, and took care to pass along his family history, work ethic, life lessons, and gardening tips to his loved ones. Most important, Nick was a great man, leaving behind an incredible legacy and way of life for those lucky enough to have sat in his shadow. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those who knew him.
The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster, is assisting the family with arrangements. A Celebration of Nick's Life will be held at a later date. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
View the online memorial for Nicholas Albert D'Onfro
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 10, 2020