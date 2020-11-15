LEOMINSTER
Nicholas "Skip" J. Gorgoglione, Jr., 65 years old, of Fitchburg, formerly of Leominster, died unexpectedly on November 5, 2020 at home.
Nick was born in Leominster, on February 14, 1955, son of Nicholas J. and Lorraine A. (Friske) Gorgoglione, Sr. He is survived by his sister Joyce G. Leger and his nephew Nicholas J. Leger, both of Leominster, and several cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Nicholas J. Gorgoglione, Sr. and Lorraine A. (Friske) Gorgoglione.
Nick graduated from Leominster High School in 1973 and received his BA degree from Fitchburg State University and his MA degree in English from Boston College. He worked briefly as a technical writer for Powersoft, Meditech and Fidelity Investments before finding his true passion in teaching college-level English. Nick first taught English at his alma mater, Fitchburg State College (now University), then at Hesser College and Anna Maria College before becoming an adjunct professor at Worcester State's English Department in 2008 where he also supported Worcester State's summer AID program. Nick was a frequently requested instructor by area school districts for dual enrollment courses and his writing courses always were in high demand. Nick ran a strict classroom, was energized by his students' curiosity and work ethic, and found tremendous satisfaction in helping his students grow and become better writers.
Nick was a thoughtful individual who loved intelligent dialogue and debate. He was passionate about the arts, especially literature and was a voracious reader who loved to share his knowledge with anyone who shared his interests. He had a generous heart and loved his family and his Italian heritage, good food and wine, free speech and thought.
There will be a celebration of Nick's life at a later date once the pandemic has passed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to either: the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130; the St. Francis House, PO Box 120499, Boston, MA 02112; or, the Sierra Club Foundation, 2101 Webster Street, Suite 1250, Oakland, CA 94612. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 18th from the Richardson Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster with a mass following at 11 am at St. Anna Church, 194 Lancaster Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 17th from 5-7 pm in the funeral home. All events will strictly adhere to social distancing protocols; please wear a mask. View the online memorial for Nicholas J. Gorgoglione, Jr.