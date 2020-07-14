Fitchburg
Nicholas L. Freda, 84, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020 in Leominster Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Nicholas was born in Fitchburg on February 20, 1936, a son of the late Rocco Freda and Judith (Meyette) Freda. He enlisted in the US Navy, where he proudly served his country aboard the U.S.S. Clarence K. Bronson DD-668, alongside two of his brothers. While in service, Nicholas married his beloved wife, Pauline on October 1, 1955. After his honorable discharge in 1959, Nicholas served four more years in the Navy Reserves until 1963.
Nicholas is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Pauline G. Freda of Fitchburg; children, Nicholas F. Freda and wife Cynthia of Rindge, NH, Paula Burdell and husband Kevin of Winchendon, David Freda of Fitchburg; Anne-Marie Franz and husband Manfred of Fitchburg; grandchildren, Ashley Rice, Tiffany Fibich, Nicholas Freda, Christopher Burdell, Alisha Kaliviotis, Thomas Burdell, Erick Freda, Jacob Freda, Samantha Franz, Melissa Franz, Gregory Franz, and Michael Franz ; 10 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and a brother Ronald Freda of FL.
He worked for 27 years at the former Weyerhaeuser/James River Paper Company until they closed, he then worked for The City of Fitchburg, as Head Custodian at South Street School for 15 years until his retirement in 1998. Nicholas' greatest passion was golf where he enjoyed every aspect of it, including the summer golf program where he helped teach proper techniques of golf, to kids. He belonged to the Monoosnock Country Club since1959, where he got his first hole in one on June 3, 2005 on the 4th hole. He was also a member of the St. Joseph Club in Fitchburg, where he enjoyed shooting pool for many years. Nicholas looked forward to spending his winters in Sarasota, FL, with his wife Pauline, where he continued to play golf, enjoy the weather and getting together with friends. He loved seeing and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Nicholas is predeceased by his two brothers Rocco Freda in 1991 and Edward "Gary" Freda in 2017.
Freda
Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Thursday, July 16, from 5-7pm. The funeral Mass will be held in Saint Joseph Church, 49 Woodland St. Fitchburg on Friday, July 17 at 10:00am. Burial will be held privately at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, in Winchendon, where military honors will be provided by the United States Navy. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society
