Leominster
Nicholas "Buck" Perez, 23, of Wyoming and Leominster died August 29, 2020. He was born May 3, 1997 in Leominster, MA, son of Christine Paradis and Anthony Perez. Nicholas was a 2015 graduate of Leominster High School, where he was a pitcher for their baseball team, as well as Legion Post 151.
When Nicholas wasn't hanging out with friends or lending a hand, he would always be found hunting, fishing, riding horses, roping and bull riding. He worked as a ranch hand in Wyoming and shared his passion for his daily work every day through pictures on social media, for friends and family to view; it was truly his dream life. Nicholas was described as "one of a kind" and was the life of the party amongst his many friends, always being the first one to sing and dance.
Nicholas is survived by his mother, Christine Paradis and her life partner Scott King of Leominster MA, his girlfriend Rae Richter of Saratoga, Wyoming, his father, Anthony Perez of Weymouth, MA, one brother, Alex Perez of Leominster MA, his half-brother, AJ Perez of Leominster MA, his Grandfather, Raymond Paradis of New Ipswich, NH, and many loved aunts, uncles and cousins. His extended family also included: the Valeri and Moran families, whom he considered to be his own relatives, as well as the Condict family at Condict and Sons Cattle Company in Saratoga, Wyoming. Nicholas was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Lorraine Paradis and his paternal grandmother, Sylvia Perez.
Calling Hours
Calling hours will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster MA 01453.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Nicholas' memory may be sent to: New Start Brain Injury Community Center/BAMSI in Worcester MA by following this link - http://www.bamsi.org/in-the-community/get-involved/donate/
To send a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Nicholas "Buck" Perez