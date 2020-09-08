1/1
Nicholas "Buck" Perez
1997 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leominster

Nicholas "Buck" Perez, 23, of Wyoming and Leominster died August 29, 2020. He was born May 3, 1997 in Leominster, MA, son of Christine Paradis and Anthony Perez. Nicholas was a 2015 graduate of Leominster High School, where he was a pitcher for their baseball team, as well as Legion Post 151.

When Nicholas wasn't hanging out with friends or lending a hand, he would always be found hunting, fishing, riding horses, roping and bull riding. He worked as a ranch hand in Wyoming and shared his passion for his daily work every day through pictures on social media, for friends and family to view; it was truly his dream life. Nicholas was described as "one of a kind" and was the life of the party amongst his many friends, always being the first one to sing and dance.

Nicholas is survived by his mother, Christine Paradis and her life partner Scott King of Leominster MA, his girlfriend Rae Richter of Saratoga, Wyoming, his father, Anthony Perez of Weymouth, MA, one brother, Alex Perez of Leominster MA, his half-brother, AJ Perez of Leominster MA, his Grandfather, Raymond Paradis of New Ipswich, NH, and many loved aunts, uncles and cousins. His extended family also included: the Valeri and Moran families, whom he considered to be his own relatives, as well as the Condict family at Condict and Sons Cattle Company in Saratoga, Wyoming. Nicholas was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Lorraine Paradis and his paternal grandmother, Sylvia Perez.

Calling Hours

Calling hours will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster MA 01453.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Nicholas' memory may be sent to: New Start Brain Injury Community Center/BAMSI in Worcester MA by following this link - http://www.bamsi.org/in-the-community/get-involved/donate/

To send a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Nicholas "Buck" Perez


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Calling hours
11:30 - 02:30 PM
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved