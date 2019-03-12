|
|
Nicole Lee Pawelski
of Leominster
LEOMINSTER - Nicole Lee Pawelski, 33, of Leominster, died Wednesday, March 6.
She was born December 16, 1985, daughter of Brenda Lee (Hart) Moseley and the late Kenneth J. Pawelski.
Besides her mother, she leaves two children, Zachary and Skyler McKenna; two brothers, Eric and Kenneth Pawelski; a sister, Lori Plamondon:aunts, uncles, and cousins.
PAWELSKi - Visitation will be held Saturday, March 16, from 4:00-6:00 PM at Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster.
Memorial contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/nicole-lee-pawelski to assist the family.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2019