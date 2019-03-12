Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.A. Simard & Son Funeral Home
14 Walker Street
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 575-0575
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicole Pawelski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicole Lee Pawelski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nicole Lee Pawelski Obituary
Nicole Lee Pawelski
of Leominster

LEOMINSTER - Nicole Lee Pawelski, 33, of Leominster, died Wednesday, March 6.

She was born December 16, 1985, daughter of Brenda Lee (Hart) Moseley and the late Kenneth J. Pawelski.

Besides her mother, she leaves two children, Zachary and Skyler McKenna; two brothers, Eric and Kenneth Pawelski; a sister, Lori Plamondon:aunts, uncles, and cousins.

PAWELSKi - Visitation will be held Saturday, March 16, from 4:00-6:00 PM at Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster.

Memorial contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/nicole-lee-pawelski to assist the family.

For more information, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.A. Simard & Son Funeral Home
Download Now