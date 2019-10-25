|
|
Nina E. Crowley
of Leominster, MA; 67
Nina E. Crowley, 67, of Leominster, MA. passed away on October 20 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Nina was predeceased by her daughter Jessica and her parents Raymond and Nina Haaker of Fitchburg. She is survived by her husband David and children Dylan, Michael and Sarah, and her granddaughter Lizzy. Nina will be remembered as a badass mom and wife. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.
Nina was a life-long social and political activist defending the rights of young adults to enjoy music, literature, and ideas according to their own choices. She founded a national organization called MassMIC to fight censorship and defend artistic creativity in music. She worked frequently with artists, radio executives, tour promoters, news media and advocacy groups like the ACLU to ensure that songs weren't banned, concerts weren't shut down, and young people could buy the music they wanted.
There will be an informal gathering at the family's home on Sunday, October 27 from
2-7pm. All are welcome to come for music and conversation. Nina will be cremated and buried in a Living Urn with a growing Wisteria atop. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ACLU at: https://tinyurl.com/y45kxq2s
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 25, 2019