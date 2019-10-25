Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home
316 Clarendon St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4407
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home
316 Clarendon St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
49 Woodland Street
Fitchburg, MA
View Map
Noella M. (Mooney) Demers


1922 - 2019
Noella M. (Mooney) Demers Obituary
longtime Fitchburg resident; 97

FITCHBURG

Noella M. (Mooney) Demers, 97, a longtime Fitchburg resident died unexpectedly Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Her husband of 55 years, Maurice R. Demers, died in September 2005.

Mrs. Demers was born in Saint Sylvestere, Quebec, Canada, October 13, 1922, a daughter of David and Marie (Bolduc) Mooney and emigrated to the United States in 1925 and became a naturalized citizen when she was 21 years old.

For 18 years Mrs. Demers worked at the Union Doll Company in Fitchburg, retiring in 1987. Prior to that she worked at Independent Lock Company and Hedstom Union Company both in Fitchburg. She enjoyed playing bingo, doing word puzzles and was an avid fan of the Boston sports teams. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Fitchburg.

She leaves her daughter, Susan J. Johnson of Fitchburg and a grandson, Brent Johnson.

She was the mother of the late Roger G. Demers of Fitchburg who died in 1973 and the sister of the late Gerald McDonald, Raymond McDonald, Daniel Mooney, Henry Mooney, Lillian Rivard and Madeleine Hachey all of Fitchburg.

Demers

A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland Street, Fitchburg. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Mrs. Demers' family will receive family and friends from 9:30 – 10:30AM on Monday at the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 25, 2019
