FitchburgNorbert J. Brideau, 76, passed away peacefully in UMass Medical Center on August 31, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.Norbert was born in St. Isidore, New Brunswick, Canada on June 18, 1944, a son of the late J. Edgar and Eva (Losier) Brideau. He graduated from Leominster High School in 1963.Norbert spent his career as a self-employed Contractor; he was a wonderful provider, and always made sure he put his family first. He always loved and supported his beloved daughters and granddaughters in all of their endeavors.He enjoyed traveling on vacations and trips to visit his family. Norbert was an avid New England sports fan, especially Hockey. He played for many years in Men's Hockey Leagues. Norbert loved to spend time outside in his vegetable garden, tending to his tomato plants and flowers. He had a wonderful sense of humor, and will be fondly remembered for his genuine smile and laughter; he will be greatly missed.Norbert is survived by his loving wife of 53 years. Ellen Doris (Goodridge) Brideau; two daughters, Michelle E. Questell and her spouse Kenneth of Cincinnati, OH; Dr. Amy Brideau-Andersen and her spouse Jan Hein Andersen of San Clemente, CA; granddaughters, Lauren and Alyssa Questell of Cincinnati, OH and Emily and Ashley Andersen of San Clemente, CA; brothers Venance Brideau of Leominster and Paul Brideau of West Roxbury; sisters, Gisele Brideau of Leominster, Claudia Rodriguez of Gardner, RoseMarie Reidel of Middleborough; many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his siblings, Virgil Brideau, Claire Furlong, Marielle Barbieri and Jeanmance Brideau.BrideauBurial will be held privately; a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the UMass University Medical Heart and Vascular Center, 55 Lake Ave North, Worcester, MA 01605