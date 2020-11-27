LEOMINSTER
Norma E. (Smith) Schofield, 108 years old, of Leominster, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Sterling Village. She is survived by her son Wayne Schofield and his wife Patricia (Brennan) Schofield of Leominster; sister Helen Dupont of Worcester; and daughter -in-laws June (Hare) Schofield and Betty (Roberto) Schofield both of Leominster; 14 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, 40 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, George L. Schofield in 1990, 2 sons Barry Schofield and Charles Schofield, great grandson Todd Schofield; daughter-in-law Nancy (Wainwright) Schofield, sister B. Pauline Caisse and husband Ralph E., 3 brothers R. Durward Smith and wife Myra, George W. Smith, Jr. and wife Ruth, and Joseph A. Smith and wife Bessy, and brother-in-law Bernie Dupont.
Norma was born September 12, 1912 in Leominster, daughter of George W. and Beatrice E. (Smith) Smith and was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Leominster High School in 1930 and from Worcester Memorial Hospital Nursing School in 1934. Norma was the bookkeeper at Schofield Garage for many years. She was a member of Pilgrim Congregational Church, Leominster Senior Center, Senior Sneakers group at Global Gym, Rebekah Lodge # 68, AARP, and was a charter member of No. 6 Community Center. She was a former member of the Homemakers Club.
Norma enjoyed reading, playing the organ and piano, flower gardening, knitting, crocheting, sewing and many other crafts. She also enjoyed cooking and swimming at the family camp at Lake Winnipesaukee and going to Foxwoods.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 29th from 2-4 pm in the Richardson Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. Norma's funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Pilgrim Congregational Church, 26 West Street, Leominster, MA 01453 or the Beacon Hospice, 36 Williams Street, Leominster, MA 01453. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net View the online memorial for Norma E. Schofield