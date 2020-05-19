LEOMINSTER
Norma G. (Pascarelli) Ruberti, 95 years old, died on May 13, 2020 in the Life Care Center of Leominster after a brief illness. She is survived by her son Stephen J. Ruberti and his wife Carolyn R. Reidy-Ruberti of Leominster; grandson Jason W. Strait and his wife Jill of Leominster; 2 great grandchildren Genesis D. Pepper and Piper R. Strait, and 2 nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph J. Ruberti in 2010, brother Roger Pascarelli, and sisters Valentina Farnsworth and Eva McAllister.
Norma was born in Leominster on July 5, 1924, daughter of Grazziano and Pearl (Corbino) Pascarelli and was a lifelong resident. She had worked at Sears and R.H. Whites at the Searstown Mall several years ago. She had been a member of St. Anna Parish and also attended Holy Family of Nazareth Church in Leominster. Norma was a former member of the Foggia Club in Leominster. Norma was devoted to her Family and Faith. She was loved by all who knew her and will be dearly missed.
The family wish to thank the staff at Leominster Life Care Center. We cannot thank you enough for your kindness and professionalism.
A graveside service in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster will be held at a later date. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
View the online memorial for Norma G. Ruberti
Norma G. (Pascarelli) Ruberti, 95 years old, died on May 13, 2020 in the Life Care Center of Leominster after a brief illness. She is survived by her son Stephen J. Ruberti and his wife Carolyn R. Reidy-Ruberti of Leominster; grandson Jason W. Strait and his wife Jill of Leominster; 2 great grandchildren Genesis D. Pepper and Piper R. Strait, and 2 nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph J. Ruberti in 2010, brother Roger Pascarelli, and sisters Valentina Farnsworth and Eva McAllister.
Norma was born in Leominster on July 5, 1924, daughter of Grazziano and Pearl (Corbino) Pascarelli and was a lifelong resident. She had worked at Sears and R.H. Whites at the Searstown Mall several years ago. She had been a member of St. Anna Parish and also attended Holy Family of Nazareth Church in Leominster. Norma was a former member of the Foggia Club in Leominster. Norma was devoted to her Family and Faith. She was loved by all who knew her and will be dearly missed.
The family wish to thank the staff at Leominster Life Care Center. We cannot thank you enough for your kindness and professionalism.
A graveside service in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster will be held at a later date. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
View the online memorial for Norma G. Ruberti
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 19, 2020.