Norma J. Caron
Norma Caron, 66, died Monday, September 28, 2020 at Fitchburg Health Care after an illness.

She leaves one son, Nicholas Edmands and his wife Rebecca of Lunenburg; one daughter Kimberly Albrecht and her husband Travis of PA, four grandchildren, Lillian Edmands, Christian Albrecht, Greyson Albrecht and Kennedy Albrecht; two sisters, Sally Cormier and Barbara Economo and her husband John all of Lunenburg. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was born in Fitchburg on June 6, 1954 a daughter of the late Norman and Lily (Apperley) Caron. She graduated from Lunenburg High School. Norma worked at Head Start, Kmart, Tiny Tot Nursery and Whalom Park. She was a longtime member of the Rollstone Congregational Church. She enjoyed coaching soccer, was a member of the LYSA and was a member of the YMCA and was on the swim team, where she was best known for the butterfly stroke.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the South Cemetery, Page Street, Lunenburg, MA.

The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA has been entrusted with Norma's funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Epilepsy Foundation, (https://epilepsynewengland.org/take-action/ways-to-donate)

Please visit our website to leave a condolence and for further information (www.masciarelifamilyfuneralhomes.net)

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Home - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
(978) 345-6778
