ASHBY
Norma L. (Buskey) King, 70, of Ashby, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at home with family by her side.
Norma King was born in Cambridge, MA, April 19, 1950, the daughter of Norman and Edna (LaPorte) Buskey and grew up in Somerville & Needham.
She was a 1968 graduate of Needham High School and continued her education at Fitchburg State College where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Education.
For 20 years, Norma taught third, fourth, and fifth grade in the North Middlesex School district with a passion and focus in special education. Her teaching years were spread between Ashby Elementary School, Hawthorne Book Middle School, Squanacook Elementary School and concluded in 2012 at the Spaulding Memorial School in Townsend where she never stopped volunteering her time to support art education projects. She was known for her calm personality, optimism, and passion for authentic learning experiences through discovery. Norma loved the teaching community at the Spaulding School and developed many friendships that would last well into retirement. Since marriage, she had also worked alongside her husband in their family business, King Upholstery.
When she wasn't working on a home project or traveling the country in a camper she could be found in her garden or sewing room, where she enjoyed spending her time. She loved making crafts, big and small, with her grandkids. She loved being outside and spending time with her family skiing, snowshoeing, biking, golfing, or just sitting by her brush fire at her home in Vermont. Her gentle personality and great sense of humor attracted so many who cared for her. She was adored by her friends and will be missed at their various outings for breakfast, girl's weekends, crafts, and beach outings. Shy to attention but always quick with a smile and words of support, Norma was a shining light to her family, friends, and community, and will be sorely missed.
She leaves her best friend and husband of 45 years, Ron King; her son, Zachary A. King of Townsend; her daughter, Robyn L. McDonough of Lowell; her brother, Edward Buskey of Texas and five grandchildren; Morgan McDonough, Ryan McDonough, Jocelyn King, Elise King and Mason King.
King
Funeral services will be held privately. A celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111 https://www.cancerresearch.org/join-the-cause/donate/one-time-donation or Project Linus, PO Box 1548, Belton, MO 64012-1108 https://www.projectlinus.org/donations/
Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Norma L. (Buskey) King
