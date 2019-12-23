|
Norma M. Farnsworth, 65 of Fitchburg died December 17, 2019 in UMass Medical center, Worcester from complications of ALS. Norma was born September 7, 1954 in Fitchburg daughter of George and Barbara A. (Spinney) Farnsworth. She had worked for Simonds Saw and Steel Company for 17 years. After this she had owned the Village Coffee Shop in Ashburnham and then had worked at the Cozy Corner Coffee Shop in Fitchburg prior to being diagnosed with ALS. She had been active with the Simonds Recreation Club and the United Fund. She was a graduate of Windham High School, Windham, CT.
She leaves her two children Barbara Abramson and George Farnsworth both of Fitchburg, 2 brothers Gary Farnsworth of Alabama and Charles Farnsworth of CT, 6 grandchildren; Nicole Abramson, Sophia Dayton, Alexis Farnsworth, Gabrielle Abare, Allison Abare & Caitlin Abare, her fiancé of 25 years Richard Abare & his 2 son's Keith Abare and Jeff Abare & many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Maureen Farnsworth and Debbie Little.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Stephen R Moorcroft is assisting with arrangements.
