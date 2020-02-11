Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Bosk Funeral Home
85 Blossom St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-3635
Norman E. Nadeau 88

Norman E. Nadeau 88 Obituary
Retired Military

Fitchburg

Norman E. Nadeau, 88, died on January 27, at Leominster Hospital. Norman was born in Fitchburg, son of Joseph Edouard Normand and Corrine (Boudreau) Nadeau. Norman entered into the military in 1951 and served honorably until his retirement in 1974.During that time, Norman served in the Navy, Air Force and the Army.

Norman leaves his daughter and son-in-law Janice and Rudy Hullette of Fitchburg, daughter-in-law Judy Gallant, his sister Claire Flemming of Worcester. Also his step grandchildren Renee and Jesse Welch and Robert Ledger and a great- grandaughter Zoe Welch. Norman's wife Marie Eugenie Odille (Donelle) Nadeau predeceased him in 1975

Nadeau

A funeral service with complete military honors will be held on Friday February 14, at at 10:00 A.M. at the Massachusetts Veterans Military Cemetery 115 Glenallen St., Winchendon. Bosk Funeral Home, 85 Blossom St. Is assisting the family. boskfuneralhome.com.

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 11, 2020
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
