Norman F. Maxim
Lunenburg

Norman F. Maxim, 79, of Lunenburg, MA, died August 4, 2020, in UMass Medical Center, Worcester. He was born August 13, 1940, in Portland, Maine, son of the late Hervey and Elsie (Moulton) Maxim. Mr. Maxim was a graduate of the University of Maine, Orono, ME, receiving a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering. He worked as a chemical engineer at the former Fitchburg Paper Co. Norman was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Parish, Leominster. He had been a member of the Masonic Lodge in Maine.

Norman is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joyce (Petricca) Maxim of Lunenburg, three sons; Norman F. Maxim II and his wife Tiffany of TN, James M Maxim of MA and Corey Maxim of MA, one daughter; Louise Sandy Maxim and her husband Edward Rosenau of MA, two brothers; Gordon Maxim of UT and Clinton Maxim of FL, one sister; Carolyn Hicks of FL, along with his grandchildren; Mitchell, Martin, Makenna and Mason.

Funeral Mass

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Anna's Church, 199 Lancaster Street, Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Norman's memory may be made to: University of Maine, Alumni Foundation, Two Alumni Place, Orono, ME 04469-5792 or online at umainefoundation.org/memorial

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, is directing arrangements. To send a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Norman F. Maxim


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 8, 2020.
