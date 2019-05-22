Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Father Norman H. Butler

Father Norman H. Butler, M.S.

FITCHBURG - Father Norman H. Butler, M.S., 70, a Missionary of Our Lady of La Salette died on Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Cordoba, Argentina, where he ministered for many years. Father Butler, son of the late Andrew and Yvonne (Thibeault) Butler, was born December 8, 1948. Father is survived by two of his brothers who are also La Salette priests: Father Robert Butler, who also ministers in Argentina, and Father René Butler, who is Provincial Superior of the North American Province of Mary, Mother of the Americas. In addition, Father Norman is survived by his brother Roger and his wife Beverly of Oxford, MA and a sister Denise and her husband Laurence La Roche of Fitchburg, MA; as well as several nieces, nephews and many friends.

Locally, funeral services will be held 11 AM Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg. To see his full obituary or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 22, 2019
