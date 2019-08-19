|
Norman J. Guilmette, 74 years old of Leominster died on Friday, August 16, 2019 in HealthAlliance-Leominster Hospital after being stricken ill at home. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Tonia (Marczukow) Guilmette, 2 sons Brian N. Guilmette of Leominster and Kenneth N. Guilmette and his wife Shannon of Leominster, 2 sisters Elaine Cormier of Leominster and Ann Eichhorn of Derry, NH, 3 grandchildren Colby, Destiny and Cynthia.
Norman was born in Fitchburg on August 11, 1945, son of Joseph and Jeanne Guilmette. He had been the plant manager at Clearshield Plastic Company in Leominster for many years. He was a member of St. Joseph's Parish in Fitchburg and was a past president of the St. Joseph's PTA.
Norman loved his "wifey", family and dogs which he spared no expense on rescuing. He took his family on vacations with so many memories they will forever cherish. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, Patriots games and many breakfasts with his grandson Colby. He cheered his family on during their championship games. He never missed a game. He will forever be missed.
Norman's funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 22 from the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster with a mass at 11 am in St. Anthony di Padua Church, 84 Salem Street, Fitchburg. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 21 from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 19, 2019