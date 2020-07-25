June 2, 1932 - July 23, 2020
Leominster
Norman Joseph LeBlanc, 88, of Leominster, passed away on Thursday, July 23rd after a brief illness at his home surrounded by his loving family. Norman was born June 2, 1932 in Renaud Mills, St. Antoine, New Brunswick, Canada. Norman was the son of the late Domenic and Lydia (Surette) LeBlanc.
Norman started working at an early age for a local farm owned by a long-time friend, Arthur Gaudet. He then went on to making ice cream at the Brookfield Ice Cream Plant in the Moncton NB area. In 1964, Norman decided to move his family, with Ronnie, Maurice, Diane, and Pete settling in the French Hill area of Leominster, Massachusetts. The late Victor Albert of Leominster hired Norman to work for him in the construction business until Norman later went on to start his own business with his sons, Ronnie and Maurice, named Norman J. LeBlanc and Sons General Contracting. During that time, his daughter Linda, born on his birthday, and Sharon, the youngest, came six years later. Norman was a devout catholic and a member of St. Cecilia's Parish in Leominster since moving to the United States.
Norman was very proud of the fact that he built the North End Subaru in Lunenburg and Isuzu Motors in Fitchburg and countless homes and additions in the community until he retired in 2005. Norman was a long-time member of the Franco-American Veterans Club in Leominster where he enjoyed gathering with his lifelong friends. He was also an avid Bingo player along with his sweet heart, Jeannita. Norman loved camping at Peaceful Pines in Templeton and traveling to New Brunswick every summer with his family. He enjoyed Acadian music and his idol, Canadian country singer Hank Snow, as well as playing the violin and harmonica with Victor Albert at the Red Barn. Those that knew Norman was known as "Hank" because he could sing just like Hank Snow, especially the hit songs like "I'm Movin' On" and the Christmas hit "Reindeer Boogie". He would sing for us every year at our family Christmas gathering. Until his passing, he enjoyed his daily walks, word search puzzles, and watching his favorite TV programs. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family, as well as staying connected with his friends and relatives here and in Canada.
Norman is predeceased by his beloved wife Jeannita, a daughter Rita, a son Maurice, as well as his sister, Rita, brothers, Joseph, Hector, and Valerie, and his parents Dominic and Lydia and her 2nd husband, his stepfather Sam LeBlanc. He leaves a brother, Roger and his wife Aurela LeBlanc and sister, Geneva and her late husband Bernard Cormier. He leaves his children Ronnie and wife Diane, daughter Diane and husband John Aubin, Pete, Linda and husband Drake Duplease, and Sharon as well as 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, including the newest addition to the LeBlanc family, Nash Joseph born in June of this year to carry on the family name.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Cecilia's Parish, 180 Mechanic Street, Leominster, MA on Monday July 27, 2020 at 11:00 am. There will be a private graveside service following the mass. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Cecilia's Restoration Fund, 170 Mechanic Street, Leominster, MA 01453.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc, 109 West Street, Leominster is directing arrangements.
