Lunenburg
Norman W. Beberman, M.D. 86, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on March 16, 2020.
He was born in Boston, MA on February 2, 1934, a son of the late Albert and Rose Beberman.
He leaves his loving wife, Lesley (Swanson) Beberman, with whom he shared 37 years; his sisters, Geraldine Holt and Arleen Dallery; his four children, Ellen Beberman, Julie Beberman, David Beberman, Laura (Beberman) Tallman; one son-in-law Richard Brandt; one daughter-in-law, Lori (Lanza) Beberman. His six grandchildren, Gaelen Beberman-Moore, Breanna Beberman, Neil Brandt, Naomi Brandt, William Tallman and Jessica Tallman and four great-grandchildren, Ayla, Logan, Lucas, and Olive Moore.
Norman attended Boston Latin School, Brandeis University and Tufts Medical School. He served as a Captain in the US Air Force and was stationed in Plattsburgh, NY, followed by his residency at Yale New Haven Hospital where he earned the position of Chief Resident.
Norman served the community he loved as an Orthopaedic Surgeon for 30 years beginning in 1966, including several years as Chief of Orthopaedics at Burbank Hospital. In his retirement, Norman was often recognized by his former patients who expressed their gratitude for their recovery.
He spent over 50 years on the shores of Lake Whalom and enjoyed watching the sunsets from his boat. As a longtime member of Oak Hill Country Club, he enjoyed golf and dancing with his wife Lesley. In retirement, they travelled extensively and often with groups of friends.
Norm celebrated his 86th birthday with family and close friends. He said, "It was the best party I've ever been to."
Due to the current pandemic, a brief private graveside service will be held for family and close friends on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the North Cemetery, Lunenburg, MA
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Out of respect for the family's religious customs please refrain from sending flowers.
The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA is assisting Norman's family with his funeral arrangements.
