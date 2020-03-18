Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
(978) 345-6778

Norman W. Beberman M.D.


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman W. Beberman M.D. Obituary
Lunenburg

Norman W. Beberman, M.D. 86, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on March 16, 2020.

He was born in Boston, MA on February 2, 1934, a son of the late Albert and Rose Beberman.

He leaves his loving wife, Lesley (Swanson) Beberman, with whom he shared 37 years; his sisters, Geraldine Holt and Arleen Dallery; his four children, Ellen Beberman, Julie Beberman, David Beberman, Laura (Beberman) Tallman; one son-in-law Richard Brandt; one daughter-in-law, Lori (Lanza) Beberman. His six grandchildren, Gaelen Beberman-Moore, Breanna Beberman, Neil Brandt, Naomi Brandt, William Tallman and Jessica Tallman and four great-grandchildren, Ayla, Logan, Lucas, and Olive Moore.

Norman attended Boston Latin School, Brandeis University and Tufts Medical School. He served as a Captain in the US Air Force and was stationed in Plattsburgh, NY, followed by his residency at Yale New Haven Hospital where he earned the position of Chief Resident.

Norman served the community he loved as an Orthopaedic Surgeon for 30 years beginning in 1966, including several years as Chief of Orthopaedics at Burbank Hospital. In his retirement, Norman was often recognized by his former patients who expressed their gratitude for their recovery.

He spent over 50 years on the shores of Lake Whalom and enjoyed watching the sunsets from his boat. As a longtime member of Oak Hill Country Club, he enjoyed golf and dancing with his wife Lesley. In retirement, they travelled extensively and often with groups of friends.

Norm celebrated his 86th birthday with family and close friends. He said, "It was the best party I've ever been to."

Due to the current pandemic, a brief private graveside service will be held for family and close friends on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the North Cemetery, Lunenburg, MA

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Out of respect for the family's religious customs please refrain from sending flowers.

The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA is assisting Norman's family with his funeral arrangements.

For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.



View the online memorial for Norman W. Beberman, M.D
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Lunenburg
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -