Normand H. Guertin, 70, of Leominster, died peacefully, Monday, March 9, 2020, in UMass Memorial Health Alliance Hospital, Leominster.
Born in Gardner on July 9, 1949, he was the son of the late Wilfred J. and Diane (Voisine) Guertin. He was a graduate of Gardner High School with the Class of 1969. He was a United States Air Force Veteran serving from 1969 to 1973, where he received the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, National Service Defense Medal, and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. He was a sales representative employed by F.W. Webb for several years. He was previously a service manager employed by Roy Brothers of Ashburnham.
He was a parishioner of Annunciation Parish/ Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church of Gardner. Normand loved woodworking and enjoyed making items for people and helping others. He enjoyed traveling especially to Alaska and Germany and enjoyed spending time at the beach. But the time Normand loved and cherished the most was spent with his family.
Normand is survived by his wife of 25-years Linda M. Mitrano of Leominster; two sons, Douglas C. Guertin and his wife Jennifer D'arcy of Springfield, and Jason T. Guertin of Hubbardston; one daughter Michelle E. Bisbee and her husband Matthew of Athol; eight grandchildren, Dylan, Madison, Maura Guertin, Emma, Molly, and Anderson Guertin, Brady and Ethan Bisbee; four brothers, Roland Guertin of Hubbardston, Roger Guertin, Donald Guertin, and Ronald Guertin all of Gardner; three sisters, Rachel Thibodeau, Lucille Diemdowicz, and Anne Beauregard and her husband Eugene all of Gardner; one sister-in-law, Carol Guertin of Gardner, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by one brother, Robert Guertin, who died in 2019.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon. Family and friends are asked to report directly to the cemetery.
Calling Hours will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Boucher Funeral Home, Inc., 110 Nichols Street, Gardner.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852, or at (www.kidneyfund.org). Please reference in memory of Normand H. Guertin.
boucherfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Normand H. Guertin
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2020