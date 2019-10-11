|
|
beloved son, brother, uncle and friend
Leominster
Normand J. Roberts, 92, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, died peacefully at Leominster Hospital on October 9, with friends and family by his side. The 13th child of Napoleon J. and Marie Ann (Potvin) Roberts, he was predeceased by six brothers; Armand, Ernest, Eugene, Emile, Aime and Raymond Roberts and six sisters; Marion Roberts, Yvonne Lehan, Beatrice Regan, Cecile McGown, Jeannette Barry and Irene Anderson. The last of his generation, he is survived by his lifelong friend David Mikels and wife Anna and their family, Jackie Martino, Bill Pomainville, 13 nieces and nephews (and their families) who dearly loved their funny, feisty and full-of-life "Uncle Norm". He was a Veteran of WWII, having served in the US Army Air Corps.
A graduate of Leominster High School and Vesper George School of Art in Boston, Normand was a self-employed Master Electrician, Project Manager and Designer. He strove for perfection in all that he did and would never cut corners or settle for second best. Anyone who worked with or for him knew that quality and job safety would never be compromised. Even at his advanced age, Normand was still designing and making improvements to his home.
Roberts
Per his request, there will be no formal funeral services. The family would like to acknowledge the Veterans Administation for their care and support that enabled Normand to stay in the home in which he was born. We would also like to thank cousin Paul Roberts and lifelong friend David Mikels, for their extraordinary dedication as primary caregivers.
There will be a celebration of life Sunday, October 20th from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m. at his home, 170 Arlington Street, Leominster, MA.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, is assisting with arrangements.
To Light A Candle or Leave A Message of Condolence visit, www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Normand J. Roberts
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 11, 2019