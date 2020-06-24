of Ashby; 84
ASHBY
Olavi A. Tokola, 84, of Ashby, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at Health Alliance – Clinton Hospital. Olavi was born in Kannus, Finland, October 31, 1935, he was one of 12 children born to Nilo and Lempi (Saarenpaa) Yli Tokola. He immigrated to the United States in 1958 and resided in Ashby for fifty-eight years.
Prior to moving to in the United States he served in the Finnish Army.
For nearly three decades Olavi worked as a painter for the Seppala and Aho Construction Company, retiring in 1991.
He was an avid skier, enjoyed fishing and playing his mandolin. He was an accomplished race walker, he narrowly missed the opportunity to compete in the 1964 Summer Olympics in Japan representing the United States team in that sport. He was a member of the Reipas Athletic Club at Saima Park in Fitchburg.
He leaves his wife of 63 years, Eva (Junka) Tokola; two sons and daughters in law, Peter and Sandra Tokola, Eric and Lynn Tokola all of Ashby; two daughters and sons in law, Hellen and Mark Baker, Kathy and Peter Violette all of Ashby, along with 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Tokola
A graveside service will be held at 1pm on Saturday June 27, 2020 at Glenwood Cemetery, Ashby.
The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Olavi A. Tokola
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 24, 2020.