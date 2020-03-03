|
Fitchburg
Olinda Correia Aguiar Pereira, 92, devoted wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and faithful dog, Lady. The youngest of 9 children, she was born in Feteira, San Miguel, Acores on April 26, 1927 to Manuel A. and Maria C. (De Melo) Aguiar. She married Horacio F. Pereira in 1957 and then moved to Gustine, California where they owned and operated a dairy farm for many years. They moved to Fitchburg, Mass in 1974 and she worked at H. Margolin & Co. until her retirement in the 1980's. Olinda enjoyed spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. She loved to sing, watch soap operas, and go out to eat. Throughout her life she crocheted many blankets, of which she gifted to her family. Those will serve as remembrance of her. She especially loved flowers and along with her husband, tended to a beautiful flower garden. A member of St. Joseph's parish, she was a devout Catholic who celebrated mass and prayed the rosary every day. Olinda is survived by her five children and their spouses: Olinda and John Carvalho of Modesto, California, Lumania and Brendan Foley of Westminster, Massachusetts, Joseph Pereira of Hudson, New Hampshire, Natalie M. Pereira (whom she resided with) of Fitchburg, Massachusetts and Mary and Stephen Kasper of Ashby, Massachusetts. She was a loving grandmother to six grandchildren: Scott Carvalho, Christina Foley, Ryan Foley, Katherine Pereira, Alexander Pereira and Amanda Kasper. She also leaves several sisters' in laws, nieces and nephews, all of whom were a special part of her life. She is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Horacio Pereira and her eight siblings: Antone De Melo Correia, Adelino Aguiar, Jose Aguiar De Melo, Maria Moreira, Rosa Amaral, Serafino Aguiar, Rosalina Aguiar and Angelo Aguiar. The family wishes to thank Olinda's caregivers and Reliant Medical for the excellent care they gave our mother during her final years.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland Street, Fitchburg. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Calling hours are from 4-8PM Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, Funeral Home, at 316 Clarendon Street in Fitchburg. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 3, 2020