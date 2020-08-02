LEOMINSTER
Orlando Ermini, 77 years old, of Fitchburg, formerly of Leominster, died Monday, July 27, 2020 in his home. He leaves his wife of 40 years Claire (LeBlanc) Ermini; and love of his life, his dogs Cuddles, Sandi and Nellie; 5 children daughter Michelle (Ermini) Mandarano and her husband Anthony of Leominster, son Michael Ermini and his partner Tim of California, daughter Leslie Ermini and Ron Sheldon of Fitchburg, son Richard David Ermini of Lunenburg, and daughter Lisa (Ermini) Saulnier and husband Billy of Fitchburg; 2 grandchildren who he loved dearly, granddaughter Jessica Heinold and grandson Sean Heinold and his girlfriend Marianna Audeves; a brother Ciro Ermini and his wife Clara-Mary (Proietti) Ermini of Leominster, and all of his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by 3 sisters Emma Covello and her husband James, Anna Ranieri and her husband Otello, and Caterina Nardi and her husband Alfredo, all of Italy; 3 brothers Massiminio Ermini and his wife Domenica (Petrocchi), and Franco Ermini all of Italy, and Mario Ermini of Leominster.
Orlando was born in Italy on June 11, 1943, son of Geremia and Rose (Piatti) Ermini. He served in the Massachusetts National Guard. Orlando had owned and operated Ermini Tool & Die in Leominster until he retired in 2012.
A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, August 5th at 11 am in Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union Street, Leominster. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fitchburg is private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements.