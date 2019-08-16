|
Ovila R. Plouffe, 67 passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Fitchburg Healthcare on August 13, 2019. He was born on June 7, 1952 to Ovila Plouffe and Elizabeth (Bassett) Plouffe. Ovila leaves behind his children,son Ovila (Rick) Plouffe Jr, his wife Kerri Plouffe,son Robert Settergren, his wife Leanh Settergren, and daughter Christina Lajoie. He also leaves behind a sister Beverly Merrill, cousin Russell Rochon, and his three beloved grandsons, Jackson Gallese, Ricky Lajoie, and Rowen Settergren. He will be missed by his life partner Pamela Settergren. He will also be missed by his dog, Rocky. Ovila worked as a painter and construction worker. He enjoyed music and was always signing a song. He loved Harley Davidsons and rode most of his life. He enjoyed watching sports, especially football and basketball. He is predeceased by his daughter Melanie Plouffe.
A visitation will be held on Sunday August 18th 2:00-4:00PM at Bosk Funeral Home, 85 Blossom Street, Fitchburg, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The , PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA or Food for the Poor, 6402 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek FL 33073.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 16, 2019