Leominster
Pamela A. Cloutier, 65, was taken to soon on February 26, 2020.
She was born in Leominster on January 23, 1955, a loving daughter of the late Laval and Mary (Carrabba) Cloutier. Pamela was also predeceased by two sisters and three brothers.
She is survived by her pride and joy Kenneth F. Cloutier and his significant other Jennifer Tata of Leominster; grandson Gavin Cloutier of Leominster; Dawn Arsenault and her boys, Hunter and Shea Arsenault of Lunenburg; Joseph Charon of Leominster; granddaughters Madison Dalmaso, Mya & Trista Pelletier all of Leominster. She is also survived by three brothers: William Cloutier of South Carolina, Gerald Cormier of Leominster and Laval (Butch) Cloutier, Jr. of Nevada.
Pamela was a devoted United States Postal Service worker for over 30 years. She took passion in her animals and nature. Pamela enjoyed watching the birds feeding off of the many bird feeders in the yard when she wasn't chasing the squirrels away. Pamela also loved playing Keno, going to the casino and spending time with family and friends. She had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. Pam is loved and missed by many. Fly High Mom.
Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Tuesday, March 3, from 4-7pm. Her funeral Mass will be held in Saint Cecilia's Church in Leominster on Wednesday, March 4 at 10:00am .Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to The Massachusetts Humane Society, PO Box 850177, Braintree, MA 02185.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 29, 2020