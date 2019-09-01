|
|
of Leominster
LEOMINSTER
Pamela A. (Sullivan) Padovano, 65 years old, of Leominster, died on Friday, August 30, 2019 in HealthAlliance-Leominster Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 45 years Stephen F. Padovano; son Matthew S. Padovano of Leominster; daughter Staci M. Padovano of Leominster; sister Patricia Bishop of Florida; 5 grandchildren Ariyanna Bajana, Saverio Padovano, Mia Padovano, Giavanna Padovano and Rheal Padovano.
Pamela was born on in Leominster on October 17, 1953, daughter of Arthur J. and Margaret M. (Bouret) Sullivan and had lived in Leominster most of her life. She graduated from Leominster High School in 1972 and had worked at the former Digital Computer Company several years ago. She had been a member of the Nashua Valley Christian Church in Leominster. Her biggest joy in her life was being with her grandchildren.
Padovano
Funeral services and burial will be private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
View the online memorial for Pamela A. (Sullivan) Padovano
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 1, 2019