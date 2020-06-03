64 Beloved Wife, Mother, Daughter and Sister
Lunenburg
Pamela Dawn (Fallon) Carpenter, 64, passed away peacefully at her Lunenburg home on Sunday, May 31, 2020 after a courageous 7-year battle with Multiple Myeloma.
Pam was preceded in death by her father, John D Fallon, and is survived by her husband, Ed Carpenter; a son, Shawn Carpenter of Lunenburg; mother, Shirley (Macklin) Fallon of Hampton Falls, NH; brother, John Fallon of Leominster; sister, Cindy Grasso and husband Randy of Fremont, NH; mother-in-law, Cecile Carpenter of Nashua, NH as well as cousins, nieces, nephews and also brother and sisters-in-law.
Pam was born on December 27, 1955 in Stoneham, MA, a daughter of the late John D. Fallon. Formerly of Burlington, MA, Pam attended Shawsheen Valley Technical High School in Billerica.
Pam loved spending time with friends and family and she loved to cook and care for their home on Lake Shirley. Pam rode with her husband, Ed for years with their many Harley enthusiast friends. She enjoyed classic car shows with their restored 1965 Buick Special convertible. Pam made many friends undergoing treatment at Emerson Hospital in Concord. She loved cats and rescued many, I mean many.
In consideration of our current restrictions on gathering and to preserve the health of others, services for Pam will be held privately. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date when all can safely gather together.
The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA has been entrusted with Pamela's funeral arrangements.
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 3, 2020.