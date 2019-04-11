of Leominster; 61 LEOMINSTER Pamela J. (Primeau) Breton, 61 years old, of Leominster, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in her home after an illness. She is survived by her husband of 35 years Roger J. Breton, 2 sons Roger J. Breton, Jr. and his wife Aki of Maryland and Paul J. Breton of Gardner, daughter Mary E. Breton of Leominster, 6 grandchildren Jacob, Sara, Kento, Arianna, Hailey and Karlee. She was predeceased by her parents Norman E. and Mary R. (McCumber) Primeau, her sister Donna Miller in 2012 and recently by her aunt Joan McCumber.



Pam was born in Leominster on June 11, 1957 and had lived here most of her life. She graduated from Leominster High School in 1975 and had been a manager at Wyman's Liquors in Leominster, where she worked for the past 22 years. Breton Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 13th from 11 am -1 pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. Burial will be at a later date. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.







