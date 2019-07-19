of Leominster; 85



Patricia A. (Hanson) Delaney, 85, of Leominster, died July 17, 2019 in HealthAlliance Clinton Hospital. She was born March 1, 1934, in Fall River, MA, daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Langstone) Hanson. Mrs. Delaney graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Fall River. She was an accomplished gifted pianist, playing since she was three years old. She had played for local Broadway shows in Fall River. Patricia was a member of Holy Family of Nazareth Parish, Leominster. She was a music teacher at Julie Country Day School, Leominster for 20 years. Prior to that she had taught at Duchesne High School in St. Charles, MO, teaching music, chorale, band and had performed in many Broadway shows there.



Patricia is survived by her husband of 66 years, Patrick F. Delaney of Leominster, four daughters; Susan M. Fackler and her husband Gregory of New Jersey, Cynthia A. Delaney of Leominster, Kathleen A. Dailey and her husband Ronald of Henderson, TN and Mary E. Goguen and her husband Kevin of Leominster, a beloved nephew Michael Dean of Fall River, MA, beloved cousin; Mary Francis Murphy, four grandchildren; Gregory Fackler Jr, Patrick Fackler, Christopher Wells and Michael Rice, along with seven great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by three sisters; Mary Murray of Orlando, FL, Rita Roberts and Barbara Dean of Fall River, MA.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union Street, Leominster. There are no calling hours. After cremation, burial will be in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster at a later date.



In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to: The .



Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster is directing arrangements.



