FitchburgPatricia A. (Dorr) Dufault, 84, of Fitchburg, passed away Tuesday, August 18, at home surrounded by her loving family.She was born in Fitchburg, MA September 20, 1935 the daughter of the late Merton and Irene (Laitinen) Dorr. She leaves her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Donald G. Dufault, six children, Michael Dufault of Ashburnham, Donald Dufault II and significant other Lisa of Chapachet, RI, Christopher and his wife Evelyn Vera of Fitchburg, Brian and his wife Amy Dufault of Lunenburg, Lorene White and her significant other Ted Allen of Fitchburg, and Melissa Lugo and her husband Rudy of Kissimmee, FL., daughter in-law Jennifer Dufault, 24 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister Arlene Beckwith, her infant son Steven Dufault, and her son Philip Dufault in May 30, 2020.She worked as a CNA for 25 years working at most nursing homes in Fitchburg.Pat enjoyed spending time with the family and grandchildren at barbecues and the Holidays.She was a member of St.Joseph's Church.The family would like to thank everyone for your kind thoughts and prayers. Our mother gained her Angels wings and was met in Heaven by her infant son Steven, her son Phil, and her daughter-in-law Diane Lynn Miller Dufault, and the rest of the family there in Heaven. Mom was one of those moms everyone wished they had. She adored her husband, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and those she called her adopted children Robert Cramm, Robert Garceau, and David Gulkin. RIP mom. We will take good care of dad. Love and miss you always.Bosk Funeral Home, 85 Blossom Street, Fitchburg, MA