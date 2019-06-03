a lifelong resident of Lunenburg LUNENBURG Patricia A. (Johnson) Haueisen, 88, a lifelong resident of Lunenburg, died early Saturday morning, June 1, 2019, at Leominster Hospital.



This beautiful lady is survived by a son, David E. Haueisen of Townsend, and a daughter, Diane L. Sweeney-Goodman, of Leominster. In addition, she is survived by seven grandchildren, and with the birth of Rhea Mae Haueisen in May 2016, 14 great-grandchildren, as well as her in-laws, many nieces and nephews and cousins.



Mrs. Haueisen was born in Fitchburg on December 31, 1930, the daughter of the late Ezra S. "Tink" and Sarah (Miller) Johnson. The Johnsons moved to White Street in Lunenburg prior to the 1940 U.S. Census, and she graduated from the original Lunenburg High School building in 1949. Shortly after graduation, a family of strapping young men moved to White Street from Fitchburg's Leighton Street, and one of them was the man of her dreams: she married Harry E. Haueisen on March 17, 1951, in Fitchburg.



He passed away in 2010. She is also pre-deceased by two of her sons, Jay S. Haueisen, in July 2018, and Dana W. Haueisen, in March 2019. A sister, Carleen F. (Johnson) McEvoy-Altobelli, pre-deceased her in 2015. In addition, her two sons-in-law, Paul W. Sweeney (2003), and Leonard J. Goodman (2016), pre-deceased her.



She loved cardinals, bird-watching, playing bingo, visits from her grandchildren, and was a member of the Lunenburg Senior Center. She was a nurse prior to her retirement, and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Haueisen In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mrs. Haueisen's name to the Lunenburg Senior Center.



Calling hours will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 from 5 until 7pm at the funeral home.



Stephen Moorcroft, Lavery, Chartrand, Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer Street, Fitchburg, is handling arrangements. A private, family-only co-interment with her son will be held at North Cemetery, Lunenburg later this month.







View the online memorial for Patricia A. (Johnson) Haueisen, 88 Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary