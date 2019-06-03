of Ashby Ashby Reverend Patricia A. (Spencer) Haven, 64, of Ashby, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Thursday evening, May 30, 2019.



Pat was born in Worcester on September 13, 1954 a daughter of the late Ernest A., Jr. and Barbara M. (Harmon) Spencer, and grew up in Sterling graduating from Wachusett Regional High School. She has resided in Ashby since 1976.



She was a graphic designer at New England Business Service and later Deluxe Corporation for 29 years prior to her retirement in 2016.



Pat was an Associate Pastor at the Church of the Nazarene in Fitchburg and was to be ordained on Friday June7, 2019. Pat enjoyed being an active member in church activities and retreats, making puzzles, reading the Bible, and watching the Red Sox games. She was mostly fond of spending time with her grandchildren.



She leaves her husband of 44 years, Mark J. Haven of Ashby; three daughters, Stacey A. Jackson and her husband Gary and Lyndsy J. Butler and her husband Jason all of Ashburnham and Rebecca A. Haven and her companion William Leroy of Sterling; a brother, Ernest A. Spencer, III of Sterling; a sister Diane Richard of Leominster, six grandchildren, Kayla Dehoyos, Ashley Perez, Austin Beach, Alexis Beach, Jack Butler and Hazel Butler, nephews and nieces.



Pat is predeceased by her son, Mark J. Haven, Jr. who died in 2013 and a daughter, Kimberly M. Haven who died in 1997.



Pat spent many hours volunteering for the Health Alliance Home Health and Hospice before her illness progressed and would not allow her to do so. We thank Health Alliance Hospice for allowing Pat to remain comfortable at home with her family by her side. Haven Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 4 to 7 PM in the T.J. Anderson & Son Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Townsend. Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 11AM in the Church of the Nazarene, 800 South St., Fitchburg. Burial will be in the Glenwood Cemetery in Ashby. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersonfuneral.com.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Nazarene, 800 Main St., Fitchburg, MA 01420







