Patricia (Sampson)"Tricia" Alario

of Lunenburg, MA; 63



Patricia Sampson Alario, 63, passed away at home peacefully on Sunday, March 24th in Lunenburg, MA surrounded by her loving family.



Tricia grew up in Needham, MA where she loved playing field hockey, life guarding, Girl Scouting, skiing, being a camp counselor, and spending time with friends. She lived as a proud Irish Catholic.



At Boston College, she received a degree in Nursing and shortly thereafter her masters from the same University, making her a proud double eagle. She worked as a Nurse Practitioner specializing in Occupational Health at Take Charge Leominster Hospital and previously Burbank Hospital of Fitchburg. She was a devoted mother who loved her family unconditionally.



Tricia was happiest surrounded by family and friends. Tricia loved hosting bountiful meals and bringing family close for the holidays. She relished every opportunity to spend time on Cape Cod. She truly thrived when surrounded by loved ones. She enjoyed volunteering in her the community, especially at St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School.



She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Robert Alario; her daughter, Christine Boudreau, her husband Corey Boudreau and their daughter, Mackenzie; son Bob Alario and his wife Abigail Alario; son, Michael Alario; mother, Marie Sampson; two sisters, Carol Grady & Elaine Sampson; two brothers, Tom & Mark Sampson, many nieces and nephews, and countless friends who all loved her dearly. Her selflessness and compassion had a profound impact on everyone she met.



ALARIO - A Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Tricia on Saturday, March 30, 2019 @ 10:30 a.m. in St. Boniface Church, 819 Massachusetts Ave., Lunenburg, MA. All friends and relatives are welcome to attend. Calling hours at the funeral home are Friday evening from 4-8 p.m. Interment will be private at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please send a donation made out to the Community Foundation of North Central Massachusetts for the Patricia Sampson Alario Fund, 285 John Fitch Highway, Fitchburg, MA 01420.



The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St. is directing.



The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St. is directing.

Michael S. Alario - Director - Owner.