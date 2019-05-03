Patricia (Pat) Ann (Goguen) Wyman

of Sterling; 86



STERLING -- Patricia (Pat) Ann (Goguen) Wyman, 86, of Sterling passed away at her home on April 28, 2019 lovingly surrounded by her family. She was born in Leominster on May 2, 1932, the daughter of Warren Goguen and Helena (McCaffrey) Goguen. She was predeceased by her husband James E. Wyman in 1997 and by her long-time companion Malcom Gordon in 2011.



Pat graduated from Leominster High School in 1950. After raising her children, she went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and Master of Science in Counseling and Psychology from Fitchburg State University as well as a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies (CAGS) in Counseling and Psychology from Assumption College. Pat was a teacher to students of all ages. She taught elementary education in Baldwinville, Leominster, and Sterling, adult ESL to the Leominster Laotian community, and adult education at Fort Devens for Johnson and Wales University. Pat was later the Parent Counselor and Director at the Sarita Hope Learning Center (formerly the Fitchburg Center for Brain Injured Children) and the Social Director at Bet Shalom in Worcester. She also was an accomplished writer, publishing 35 short stories for children and young adults.



Pat was an animal lover, who rescued many animals in need over the course of her life. Her husband often joked that he did not know what new "family member" he would come home to. She loved to spend time with the many dogs she had nurtured over the years. She also loved to travel with her children and her friends.



Pat leaves her son, Patrick J. Wyman and his wife Katherine of Sterling and Franconia, NH, her daughter, Michaela Colombo and her husband Paul of Leominster, her grandson, Christopher M. Pompei and his wife Laura and two great- grandchildren, Christopher J. Pompei and Juliana M. Pompei, all of Leominster. She also leaves several nieces and nephews as well as her dearest friends, Louise Nadeau of Lunenburg and Alan Gordon of Worcester.



Services to remember the life of Patricia Wyman were private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Sterling Animal Shelter, 17 Laurelwood Rd., Sterling, MA 01564, or the Pat Brody Cat Shelter, PO Box 142, Lunenburg, MA 01462.