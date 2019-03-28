of Fitchburg; 78 FITCHBURG Patricia Ann (Watier) Leclair, 78, of Fitchburg, died Monday morning, March 25, 2019. Patricia was born on October 15, 1940 in Worcester, MA to parents Wilfred and Marian (Wilson) Watier.



She lived in Hopedale, MA until around age nine before moving to Fitchburg. She attended Fitchburg Public Schools earning her GED in later years. She married Robert Leclair on May 17, 1958. She resided in Lunenburg with her family for over thirty-five years before moving back to Fitchburg.



Throughout her life she worked at the Fitchburg Yarn Mill, Digital Equipment Corp., Southern N. E. Rehabilitation Center, Matson Community Services and Medical Resources.



Her hobbies included collecting clown figures and camping at Salisbury and Old Orchard beaches. Naturally, her favorite foods were lobster and clam chowder. She loved to dance to music from the 1950's and 1960's.



She leaves her daughters Robin Cormier, Wendy David and son-in-law Christopher David, three granddaughters Lianne Cormier, Jenna David, Rachel David, and three great- grandchildren, many beloved nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her "second son" and best friend, Mark Cormier. They had a very special bond and shared countless memories and laughs over the years.



Patricia is predeceased by her son James Leclair who passed away in a car accident in 1987, her mother Marian in 1998, her husband Robert who passed away while vacationing in 1991, and her father Wilfred in 2010. LECLAIR The family will announce a celebration of life event at a later date and burial will be private.



If you would like to make a donation in Patricia's memory, please consider donating to Dementia Society of America, P. O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.



The Isabelle and Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon St., Fitchburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.







