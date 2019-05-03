formerly of Westminster; 66 Patricia Anne (Brady) Whalen passed away on Saturday, April 27 at 66 years old following a brief battle with cancer. Patty was born on July 2, 1952, to the parents of (Mary Ruffini) Brady and William Brady. She was raised in Brockton.



Patty graduated from Brockton High School. She traveled the world as a military wife with her family. She returned to the U.S., becoming a resident of Westminster where she raised her two sons, Jason James Whalen and the late Adam James Whalen.



Patty enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved cooking and baking, travel, and garden.



Patty is survived by her son Jason James Whalen of Gardner, and her granddaughters, Anna Jackson of Westminster and Mackenzie Luoma Whalen of Gardner. Whalen Calling hours are from 6:00 - 7:45pm, with a prayer service to be held at 7:45pm on Tuesday, May 7 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. Burial will be at a later date.







