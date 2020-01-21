Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
(978) 345-6778
Patricia (Clasby) Blanchard


1951 - 2020
Patricia (Clasby) Blanchard Obituary
Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Sister

Lunenburg-Patricia (Clasby) Blanchard, 68, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston after an illness.

She was the wife of the late Charles E. Blanchard Jr.

Patricia leaves two sons, Matthew Blanchard and his wife Elizabeth of Nashua, NH and Michael Blanchard and his wife Yhasmin of Newburyport: one daughter, Meghan Blanchard of Lunenburg: one granddaughter, Isabel Blanchard of Nashua, NH; two brothers, James Clasby and Tim Clasby: two sisters, Maureen Clasby and Margaret Leonard and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by a sister, Sheila Clasby and a brother, Kevin Clasby.

Patricia was born on November 24, 1951 in Waltham, a daughter of the late James Joseph and Margaret Clare (Dougherty) Clasby. She graduated from Waltham High School and graduated from Mount Wachusett Community College with an Associate Degree in Physical Therapy. She worked for many years as an assistant Physical Therapist for the FLACC in Leominster and the Arc in Fitchburg.

Her funeral services will be private in the spring with a burial in the North Cemetery, Holman Street, Lunenburg, MA.

The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA has been entrusted with Patricia's funeral arrangements.

For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli, and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 21, 2020
