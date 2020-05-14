Patricia C. (Bourgeois) Tremblay
1927 - 2020
Fitchburg

Patricia C. (Bourgeois) Tremblay, 92, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts died quietly and peacefully at home on May 11th, after a brief but gallant battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her passing. Patricia was born in Gardner, Massachusetts, the daughter of Pamphil and Maryann Bourgeios. "Pat" was a long time employee of Foster Grant, formerly in Leominster, Ma. Pat loved art in any form, was a gifted painter, and earned a Master's degree in art from Northeastern University. Pat was a long time member of Sacred Heart Parish in West Fitchburg, and later a member of St. Joseph's Parish in Cleghorn. She was very active her whole life, and later in life enjoyed long walks while listening to audio books. She was also a formidable Scrabble player. Always kind and generous of heart, Pat will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to make her acquaintance. Pat is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Maurice "Mo" Tremblay, her 5 children: Louise, Martin, Denise, Marcel, and Diane. She was predeceased by a brother, Jules Bourgeois.



Tremblay

A memorial service will take place at a later date, and burial will take place at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon.

Brandon Funeral Home of 305 Wanoosnoc Rd. Fitchburg, Ma is directing arrangements.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
