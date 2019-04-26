of Leominster Patricia E. Dame Camardella was born in Fitchburg, MA on April 19, 1941. She quietly passed with family by her side on April 20, 2019.



"Patty" married her devoted husband, Mat Camardella, in 1960. Married for more than 58 years, "Mat & Pat" raised four Loving children in Leominster MA. Her Daughter Carla and three sons Anthony, Michael and Matthew provided Pat with 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was affectionately known as "Gramadella" In addition to her children and grandchildren, Pat is predeceased by her Mother Florence Dame, her father Edward Dame and brother Michael Dame. She also leaves behind her brother Ed "Butchie" Dame and sisters Lorraine Sawyer, Jean Guertin, Pauline Pietila and Elaine Thibodeau as well as a host of nieces and nephews.



Pat was an active member of the PTA, Pop Warner Football, Little League and many other youth related activities. She proudly served as a teacher's aide at South East Elementary School and later became the co-owner of Family Action Wear located in down town Leominster. Pat later moved to Las Vegas NV and worked for Dillard's Department Store for over 18 years before retiring. She resided in Richardson TX for the last year.



Though very active in the community Pat's first priority was always family. Nothing was more important to Pat than here children. The daily grind of raising four active kids was a labor of love to Pat. The cooking, the cleaning, the rides to and from more practices than can be counted only begin to describe her love for family.



The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers and messages from near and far. A special thanks to Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion. Camardella A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 on Monday, April 29 in St. Anna's Church, 194 Lancaster St., Leominster. Burial will be in St. Leo's Cemetery, Leominster.



Calling hours are from 3-6 Sunday, April 28 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Padre Pio Foundation in order to continue his legacy of love and caring for those less fortunate.







