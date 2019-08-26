|
Patricia E. (Erickson) Gagne, 93 passed away on Thursday, August 22 in the Life Care Center of Leominster.
She was born on April 9, 1926 in Fitchburg a daughter of the late Godford and Sarah (Poland) Erickson.
Mrs. Gagne is survived by her two daughters, Victoria Gallon-Bujold of Fitchburg, Gail Kopley and her husband, Nickolas of Ashburnham, grandchildren, Chris Bujold, Keith Copley, Jaclynn Bujold, Kristin LeBlanc, two great-grandchildren, Chase Copley and Kian Copley.
She is predeceased by her siblings, Vernon Erickson and Vera Baker.
For over twenty years Mrs. Gagne worked at the former Independent Lock Co. in Fitchburg. She was a former member of the Global Health Club and enjoyed bingo, flowers and she especially loved animals.
The Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg are assisting the family with funeral arrangements which are private.
Donations in memory of Mrs. Gagne may be made to St. Judes Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis,TN 38105 or the , PO Box 7585107, Topeka, KN 66675-8516
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 26, 2019