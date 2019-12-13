|
Loving mother and grandmother
Patricia E. Marotta, 90, died Wednesday at Leominster Hospital after a brief illness. She was born on January 27, 1929 in Mansfield MA, to Patrick W. and Mary Ellen (Coulter) Jordan. She was raised in Fitchburg and graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1947. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper at the former W.T. Grant Department Store.
Beginning in the 1970's, she and her husband, Anthony, owned and operated DeLisle's of Fitchburg, a home furnishing store and Main Street staple for decades. She and her husband retired in 1990 and enjoyed several years of travelling to Italy, Ireland and many islands.
Patricia was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Anthony B. Marotta, who died in 2000. She was also predeceased by a son, Michael A. Marotta. She is survived by her children, Anthony J. Marotta and his wife Mary of Leominster, Kathryn M. O'Halloran and her husband John of Cheshire, CT, and Susan J. McMahon and her husband Brian of Wells, ME., as well as her grandchildren, Lauren Marotta, Sarah Marotta, Patrick Marotta, Sean O'Halloran, Emily O'Halloran, Cameron McMahon and Brian McMahon. She was predeceased by her siblings, George, Winifred and Dorothy. She also leaves many cherished nieces and nephews.
She was a lifelong member of St. Anthony's Parish in Fitchburg and was devout in her faith.
The family would like to acknowledge the loving care she received from the staff at Leominster Crossing, Leominster Hospital and from Dr. Iris Sullivan.
A visiting hour will be from 10:00 to 11:30am, Wednesday, December 18, at the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Road, Fitchburg. Her funeral Mass will follow at noon at St. Anthony's Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Beacon of Hope, 62 West St., Leominster, MA 01453.
