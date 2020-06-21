Dear Patty,



My soul feels crushed for you, your family. Im having a really hard time processing your families death. I cling to knowing my friend Patty, died a hero. Despite your own fears of this virus, you didnt allow that fear to stop you from going to work on the frontline & caring for the patients you loved so much. You will forever be a true hero in my heart, Youve always been an earth angel in my books & it brings me some comfort to know, your surrounded by angels as you, mom & brothers spirit soars to heaven.



No words can capture the hurt my heart feels but know I will never forget you or the laughs & tears we shared together. I feel blessed & honored to be able to call you my friend Patty.



Rest In Peace my sweet girl.



I will not say goodbye. I will see you again one day!! I love you Patty. All my love.



My sincere condolences to Pattys family members. You have my love, my prayers & my support.



Sincerely,



Cella

Friend