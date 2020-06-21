Dear Patty,
My soul feels crushed for you, your family. Im having a really hard time processing your families death. I cling to knowing my friend Patty, died a hero. Despite your own fears of this virus, you didnt allow that fear to stop you from going to work on the frontline & caring for the patients you loved so much. You will forever be a true hero in my heart, Youve always been an earth angel in my books & it brings me some comfort to know, your surrounded by angels as you, mom & brothers spirit soars to heaven.
No words can capture the hurt my heart feels but know I will never forget you or the laughs & tears we shared together. I feel blessed & honored to be able to call you my friend Patty.
Rest In Peace my sweet girl.
I will not say goodbye. I will see you again one day!! I love you Patty. All my love.
My sincere condolences to Pattys family members. You have my love, my prayers & my support.
Sincerely,
Cella
Fitchburg
Patricia "Patty" Goodale, 55, of Fitchburg, died June 8, 2020, in Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA. She was born March 4, 1965, in Concord, MA, daughter of the late Herbert C. and Elizabeth (Kugima) Goodale, Sr. Patty had worked as a CNA at Life Care Center of Leominster. She was an avid New England Patriots Fan.
Patty was predeceased by her father, Herbert C. Goodale Sr., July 11, 2008, her mother, Elizabeth "Betty" (Kugima) Goodale, May 26, 2020. Her brother, Herbert C. "Herbie" Goodale Jr., died June 12, 2020.
A Graveside Service for Patty, Herbie, and their mother, Elizabeth, will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Forest Hill Cemetery, 115 Mount Elam Road, Fitchburg, MA.
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, MA is directing arrangements. www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 21, 2020.