1/1
Patricia H. (Hayes) Gale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gardner

Patricia H. (Hayes) Gale, our beloved mother was called home to God peacefully at her residence, on Friday October 23, 2020 to be reunited with her husband Harry and daughter Lynne. She was 92 years old.

Patricia was born in Fort Fairfield, Maine July 7, 1928. She was the daughter of William and Ellen (McMann) Hayes. She lived in Fitchburg, MA many years before moving to Gardner, MA over 25 years ago. Pat worked as a telephone operator for the former New England Tel & Tel retiring many years ago.

Patricia was a devoted wife and mother raising six children and she had a deep devotion to her Catholic faith. She prayed the rosary every evening and frequently watched Catholic TV. Her life was all about caring for her family. She also enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune with her son Bobby.

She is survived by her children, Stephen H. Gale and wife Dorothy of Stow, MA, Alan J. Gale and wife Deborah of Belews Creek, North Carolina, Robert P. Gale and wife Mary Joyce of Fitchburg, MA, Marla D. Gale of Williamsburg, MA, and Anne C. Fini, her devoted caregiver for many years, and her husband Robert of Templeton, MA, her son-in-law Joseph Beshaw, her granddaughter and caregiver for the past few months, Rachel Beshaw and her companion Bob Oehley, 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren and her best friend of 20 years, her cat Baby.

She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Harrison J. Gale in 2002, her daughter Lynne Beshaw, grandson Richard Spaulding, granddaughter Angel Arslan and her brother William Hayes.

Her funeral services will be held on Thursday October 29,2020 and will be private at her family's request. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats, P.O. box 142, Lunenburg, MA 01462.

The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.



View the online memorial for Patricia H. (Hayes) Gale


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved