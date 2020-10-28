GardnerPatricia H. (Hayes) Gale, our beloved mother was called home to God peacefully at her residence, on Friday October 23, 2020 to be reunited with her husband Harry and daughter Lynne. She was 92 years old.Patricia was born in Fort Fairfield, Maine July 7, 1928. She was the daughter of William and Ellen (McMann) Hayes. She lived in Fitchburg, MA many years before moving to Gardner, MA over 25 years ago. Pat worked as a telephone operator for the former New England Tel & Tel retiring many years ago.Patricia was a devoted wife and mother raising six children and she had a deep devotion to her Catholic faith. She prayed the rosary every evening and frequently watched Catholic TV. Her life was all about caring for her family. She also enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune with her son Bobby.She is survived by her children, Stephen H. Gale and wife Dorothy of Stow, MA, Alan J. Gale and wife Deborah of Belews Creek, North Carolina, Robert P. Gale and wife Mary Joyce of Fitchburg, MA, Marla D. Gale of Williamsburg, MA, and Anne C. Fini, her devoted caregiver for many years, and her husband Robert of Templeton, MA, her son-in-law Joseph Beshaw, her granddaughter and caregiver for the past few months, Rachel Beshaw and her companion Bob Oehley, 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren and her best friend of 20 years, her cat Baby.She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Harrison J. Gale in 2002, her daughter Lynne Beshaw, grandson Richard Spaulding, granddaughter Angel Arslan and her brother William Hayes.Her funeral services will be held on Thursday October 29,2020 and will be private at her family's request. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Pat Brody Shelter for Cats, P.O. box 142, Lunenburg, MA 01462.The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg, MA is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.