Patricia M. (Porter) Bridge

Patricia M. (Porter) Bridge Obituary
Patricia M. (Porter) Bridge
formerly of Ashby and Townsend

FITCHBURG - Patricia M. (Porter) Bridge, 57, of Fitchburg, formerly of Ashby and Townsend, died unexpectedly Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at her residence.

Patti was born in Newport, Vermont, October 31, 1961, a daughter of the late Robert P. and Rita I. (Brodeur) Porter and grew up in Townsend. She resided twenty years in Ashby before moving to Fitchburg four years ago.

She was a 1979 graduate of North Middlesex Regional High School in Townsend and attended Mount Wachusett Community College where she majored in Early Childhood Education.

Patti worked for many years as a teacher and paraprofessional in several area nursery and elementary schools, most recently at the McKay Campus School in Fitchburg. After retiring from teaching she took up painting and working with crafts. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren.

She leaves her husband of 40 years, Thomas A. Bridge; two sons, Scott T. Bridge and his wife Sharleen (Mathieu) Bridge of Westminster, VT, Cory A. Bridge and his wife Celia (Scullane) Bridge of Athol; a brother, Robert P. Porter III of Lee, NH; four sisters, Bonnie A. Ambold of West Boylston, Mary A. Porter of Springfield, VT, Barbara J. Hager of Leominster, Susan I. Dye of Townsend; five grandchildren, Cody Bridge, Sam Bridge, Macey Bridge, Myles Bridge and Brendan Mathieu.

BRIDGE - A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at St. John's Church, 1 School Street, Townsend.

Calling hours are 4-7 Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street (Rte. 119) Townsend Center. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Chronic Pain Association, PO Box 850, Rocklin, CA 95677.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019
