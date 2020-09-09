Jaffrey
Patricia M. DuMont, 78, of Jaffrey, NH, died peacefully on August 29, 2020 at Wachusett Manor in Gardner, MA after a period of failing health.
Patricia was born in Fitchburg, MA on July 15, 1942, daughter of the late Victor and Frances (McCullough) Beauvais. A second generation American of Scottish descent on her mother's side, she was a 1960 graduate of St. Bernard's High School in Fitchburg, and had worked as an office manager in several medical practices, such as Dr. Richard Lavigne (radiologist) in Fitchburg, several nursing homes in the area and in Westfield, MA, and at Tower, Crocker & Smith's law office in Jaffrey.
Pat, or Patty as friends and family called her, loved libraries, museums, gift shops and roadside attractions. She also enjoyed keeping up with current events, especially those involving politics, and always voted and attended Town Meeting, which she considered the duty of every American citizen. She loved geneology and history, especially local history. She extensively researched her own family's history along with her late aunt, Margaret Beauvais-Carnevale of Manchester, NH. They found that they were both descendents of Sacajawea, a Shoshone woman who guided the Lewis and Clark Expedition, and Touissaint Charbonneau, a fur trapper and interpreter on the Voyage of Discovery. She also participated in her son John and his team's ongoing search for the Lost Silver Madonna of Rogers' Rangers Raid on the Abenaki Village of St. Francis, Quebec. Pat had a regularly published column in Southwoods Magazine of Southwick, MA in the 1980's.
Pat was an active volunteer throughout the years, including being a member of the Grandmother's Garden Committee of Westfield, MA and was archivist and events volunteer for TEAM Jaffrey, including at the start of the restoration of the Park Theatre. TEAM Jaffrey is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation and economic development. She also occasionally became involved with political fundraising campaigns, if she thought the candidate was worthwhile.
She loved fireworks and enjoyed cooking, reading and traveling on road trips with her husband Jim, especially discovering new and interesting places in New England and Canada. She took pleasure in regularly going out to eat with Jim, getting her hair and nails done and she was always conscious of her appearance and dressed with her own personal style and flair. She was known for her extensive collection of vintage pins and brooches. But she was most fond of the home she had made with Jim and enjoyed watching television and movies, especially the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy. She loved cross-stitching and was a founding member of the Stitchin' Bitches of Westfield, MA.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, James E. DuMont of Jaffrey; her son, John J. Curley, currently of Jaffrey, and her step-children, James P. DuMont and his wife Delores of Hollister, CA, Bobbi B. Cabrera and her husband Robert of Marina, CA, John P. DuMont and his wife Irene of South Hadley, MA, and Joseph P. DuMont and his wife Karen of West Springfield, MA; 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; her sisters, Nancy Sanborn and her husband Edward of Gardner, MA and Judith O'Brien and her husband Kevin of Westminster, MA; her brothers, Thomas Beauvais and his wife Margaret of Anchorage, AK, and William Beauvais and his wife Paula of Fitchburg, MA, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
At Mrs. DuMont's request, there will be no calling hours.
A memorial service will take place on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory are asked to be made to TEAM Jaffrey, 28 Main Street, Unit 2, Jaffrey, NH 03452. (www.teamjaffrey.org
