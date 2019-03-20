Patricia M. (DeCesare) Lefebvre

CLINTON - Patricia M. (DeCesare) Lefebvre, 83, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Oakdale Nursing Center, West Boylston.



She leaves two sons: Ernest "Buddy" Lefebvre, Jr., and his wife, Susan, of Clinton, and Mark Lefebvre, and his wife, Francesca, of Leominster; five grandchildren: Ernest Lefebvre, III, Joseph Lefebvre, Michele Lefebvre, Brandon Lefebvre, and Calista Lefebvre; one great-grandchild, Ernest Lefebvre, IV; many nieces and nephews; and her long-time friend, Lenny Ernst. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 26 years, Ernest T. Lefebvre, who died in 1983. One brother, Francis DeCesare, and one sister, Marguerite Pacesas, also predeceased her.



Pat was born and raised in Clinton, son of Francis and Eleanor (Freel) DeCesare, and was a life-long resident. She was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1953.



For many years until her retirement, Pat worked in the business office at Cains Foods, Ayer. Previously, she worked in the billing office at Clinton Hosptial.



A member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish and the former Our Lady of the Rosary Church, she enjoyed gardening and other yardwork, and dancing with her late husband, Ernest. Her greatest joy in life was spending time in the company of her family. Pat is dancing her way towards the sound of Ernie's saxophone; together forever.



LEFEBVRE - Pat's funeral will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., with a Mass at 1:30 p.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Pat, to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary